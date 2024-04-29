Desjardins Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.86. 122,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,284. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

