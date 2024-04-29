CIBC Lowers TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$172.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$182.78.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$2.79 on Monday, hitting C$185.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,638. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$206.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.86.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total value of C$4,033,480.00. In related news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total transaction of C$4,033,480.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,693 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

