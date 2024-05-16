Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $311.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average is $299.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

