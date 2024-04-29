Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$236.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$239.89.

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$225.28. 198,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,267. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$237.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$211.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

