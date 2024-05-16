SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.64. SmartRent shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 389,390 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SMRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.99.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.00.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartRent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

