Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up to $58.19

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 58.19, but opened at 62.57. Reddit shares last traded at 60.81, with a volume of 1,851,726 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 54.87.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $14,796,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

