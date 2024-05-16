Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.35 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 914.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asensus Surgical stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Free Report ) by 773.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

