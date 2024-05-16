Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.35 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.
Asensus Surgical Stock Down 7.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.42.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 914.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.
