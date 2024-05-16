Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.3 days.

Acciona Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. Acciona has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

About Acciona

Further Reading

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

