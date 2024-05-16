FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Issued By Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $38.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $38.57. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.13 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock opened at $321.40 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.