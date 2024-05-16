Ark Price Hits $0.85 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $153.41 million and $23.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001248 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,847,548 coins and its circulating supply is 180,848,330 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

