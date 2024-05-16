HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 150,509 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,191,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,013,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

