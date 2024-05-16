Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 59,311 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Saia worth $185,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $409.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.01. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

