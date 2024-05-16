Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.01. Valneva shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 8,061 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

