Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.65 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $126.65 million and $4.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.63 or 0.99835993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12708779 USD and is up 9.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,605,455.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

