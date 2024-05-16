Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.49. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 134,981 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

