FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Issued By Roth Capital

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hyzon Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyzon Motors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

