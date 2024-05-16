Mizuho Boosts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

