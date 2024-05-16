VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.97. VTEX shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 97,128 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 57.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in VTEX by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 87,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

