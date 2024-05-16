Boston Partners Sells 8,004 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Amedisys worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

