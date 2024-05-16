Kathleen Kool Sells 3,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Digimarc Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digimarc
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digimarc
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.