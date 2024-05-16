Kathleen Kool Sells 3,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Digimarc Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 34.7% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 200,251 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 433,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

