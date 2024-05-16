Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, April 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $63,327.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 362,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

