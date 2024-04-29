Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

HAS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. 639,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

