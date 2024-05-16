Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 1,831 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.68.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,458. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -190.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

