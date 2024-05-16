Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.4 %

CBOE traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 728,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

