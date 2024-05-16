1,650 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,218. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -382.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

