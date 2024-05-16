Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

UAA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,340,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

