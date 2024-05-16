Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

