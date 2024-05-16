Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $378,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parsons by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Parsons Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSN traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 766,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 427.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

