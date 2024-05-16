Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $441,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 2,671,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,643. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.