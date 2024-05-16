Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $414,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $20.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,739.15. 338,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,904. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,517.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,567.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,820.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

