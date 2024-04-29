TD Cowen Cuts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 228,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,197. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $4,328,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

