BTIG Research Boosts Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $70.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of STC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,677. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 215.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

