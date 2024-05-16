9,000 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 131,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,710. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

