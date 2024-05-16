Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $353,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $17.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.60. The stock had a trading volume of 489,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,900. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $144.45 and a one year high of $352.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

