Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 47,677,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,375,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.