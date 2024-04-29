Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,642 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average of $241.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.