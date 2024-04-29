Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 6,444 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 914,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.96. 1,733,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

