Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Announces Earnings Results

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 515.80%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos Price Performance

Shares of AIMD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ainos has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.