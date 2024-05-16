Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Announces Earnings Results

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 515.80%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Ainos Price Performance
Shares of AIMD stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ainos has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.
Ainos Company Profile
