William Lewis Sells 22,198 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 247,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,466. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

