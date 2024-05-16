William Lewis Sells 22,198 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Insmed Stock Performance
NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 247,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,466. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.93.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Insmed
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.