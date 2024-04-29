Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

