High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:HLF traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.20. 3,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,361. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$10.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$321.95 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.7563588 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

