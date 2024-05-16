Calian Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$58.52. 5,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.4461028 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CGY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.33.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

