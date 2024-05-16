Mark Eugene Mikes Sells 1,942 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $10.73 on Thursday, reaching $394.00. 149,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.47 and a 200-day moving average of $352.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

