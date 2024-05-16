TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III Sells 54,093 Shares

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 312,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

