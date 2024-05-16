Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.03. 1,663,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

