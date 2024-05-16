Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 443,919 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 89,660 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 5,211,533 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

