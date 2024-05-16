H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$205.90 million for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.