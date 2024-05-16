Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Steven W. Nance Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.6 %

OVV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,424,000 after purchasing an additional 89,753 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

