VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.51

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 59888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 462.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 381,437 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after purchasing an additional 193,311 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

