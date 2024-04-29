Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.21

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 106707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

